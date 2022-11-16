William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

