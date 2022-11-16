1,820 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 161,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

