Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $212.92 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $698.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

