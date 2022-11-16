Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,336 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,123 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

