Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

