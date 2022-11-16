Alliance Global Partners Trims McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Target Price to $9.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MUX opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

