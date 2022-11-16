Alliance Global Partners Trims McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Target Price to $9.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of MUX opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
