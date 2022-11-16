Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Lemonade Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

