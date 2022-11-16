Newmont’s (NEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

