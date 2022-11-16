New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Cowen

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,730 shares of company stock valued at $17,008,860. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

