iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,519,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

