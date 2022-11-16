Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 17,762 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:WELL opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.
Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
