Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKLY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.
NYSE:RKLY opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
