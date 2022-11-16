Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

