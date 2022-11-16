BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 187,314 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.