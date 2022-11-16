BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 187,314 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.36.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
