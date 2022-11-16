Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 5.1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 19,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,582,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on BORR shares. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.59.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
