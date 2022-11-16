Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 5.1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 19,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,582,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BORR shares. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

