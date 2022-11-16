Timothy John Murphy Purchases 26,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Repay stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.
