Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,802,985 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,437,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 862,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 835,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

