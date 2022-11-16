Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 6,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,343,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,038,496 shares of company stock worth $199,152,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

