Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.03. Alight shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 19,105 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.