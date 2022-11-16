Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE VMC opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

