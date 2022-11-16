Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 5,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Benson Hill Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 3,133,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

