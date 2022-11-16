Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 3,702 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,057.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.