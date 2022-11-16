Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 409,302 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $38.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Washington Federal Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Washington Federal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
Washington Federal Company Profile
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
