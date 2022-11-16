Paul D. Vaughan Sells 1,254 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

