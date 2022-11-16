Samantha Pearce Sells 1,063 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -494.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.