Samantha Pearce Sells 1,063 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -494.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

