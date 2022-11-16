Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.85. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STGW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 2.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $10,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 7,481.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.