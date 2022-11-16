Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 186,114 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

Flywire stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

