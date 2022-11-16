Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 4.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.76. 8,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 232,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $642.57 million, a P/E ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Materialise by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Materialise by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

