Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qiagen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.6 %

Qiagen Company Profile

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

