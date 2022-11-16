Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 268,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 147,541 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111,597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

