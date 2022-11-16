Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $83,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

