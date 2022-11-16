UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 44,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,637,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $822.40 million, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. State Street Corp raised its position in UP Fintech by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

