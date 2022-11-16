Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,127,059 shares.The stock last traded at $74.16 and had previously closed at $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 17.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 122.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 119.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 130,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

