Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 4.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 26,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,424,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

