Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,371,325 shares.The stock last traded at 16.35 and had previously closed at 15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

