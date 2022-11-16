CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 3.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 1,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 700,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

