San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 3,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 1,350.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3491 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

