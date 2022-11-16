Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 262,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,859,646 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 12.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

