SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,953,269 shares.The stock last traded at $53.52 and had previously closed at $54.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

