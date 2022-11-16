U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 83,196 shares.The stock last traded at $85.45 and had previously closed at $86.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.85%.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at $762,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,403 shares of company stock worth $692,745. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

