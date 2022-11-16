SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 119,946 shares.The stock last traded at $70.95 and had previously closed at $71.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,686,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.