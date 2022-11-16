Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 187,059 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 33.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.