Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 12.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $58.80. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

