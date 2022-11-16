Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 9.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.44 and last traded at 1.44. Approximately 25,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,178,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.31.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 71.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 193.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 327,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

