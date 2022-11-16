RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 54,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,120,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

