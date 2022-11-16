RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 54,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,120,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
RLX Technology Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
