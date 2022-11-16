Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -200.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.35. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

