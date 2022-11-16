Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TCBK stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

