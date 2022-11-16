Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,726,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at $309,485,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,822,531 shares of company stock worth $114,688,626. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

