Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

