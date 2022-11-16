Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,940 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Digital Turbine worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Digital Turbine Profile

APPS stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.